1/1
Ilene H. (Schacht) Kennedy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ilene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kennedy, Ilene H. (Schacht)
Ilene H. (Schacht) Kennedy, 71, of Ansonia, beloved wife of Jeremiah "Jerry" Kennedy died peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was born on July 22, 1949 in the Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Kaplowitz) Schacht. Ilene grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Evander Childs High School. She went on to obtain a bachelor of arts degree from South Connecticut State College. She married the love of her life, Jerry Kennedy on November 26, 1972 and they spent most of their lives together in Ansonia. Ilene worked for many years as a substitute teacher for the Ansonia Public Schools. She was a member of the Polish Falcons of America, Nest#36, and was awarded the Silver Legion of Honor. She loved to entertain and cook for family and friends and was renowned for her Noodle Kugel and Irish Soda Bread. Along with her husband Jerry of Ansonia, she leaves her special "Cioci" Irene Kennedy of Ansonia, a cousin Karen Kennedy of Ansonia and nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, October 24 at Polish Falcons Nest 36, 108 Danielczuk Dr. 12-4 p.m., masks required. Cremation Society of Connecticut has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.cremationct.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Connecticut
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT 06095
888-909-2728
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved