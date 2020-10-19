Kennedy, Ilene H. (Schacht)
Ilene H. (Schacht) Kennedy, 71, of Ansonia, beloved wife of Jeremiah "Jerry" Kennedy died peacefully on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Griffin Hospital in Derby. She was born on July 22, 1949 in the Bronx, NY, daughter of the late Joseph and Pearl (Kaplowitz) Schacht. Ilene grew up in the Bronx and graduated from Evander Childs High School. She went on to obtain a bachelor of arts degree from South Connecticut State College. She married the love of her life, Jerry Kennedy on November 26, 1972 and they spent most of their lives together in Ansonia. Ilene worked for many years as a substitute teacher for the Ansonia Public Schools. She was a member of the Polish Falcons of America, Nest#36, and was awarded the Silver Legion of Honor. She loved to entertain and cook for family and friends and was renowned for her Noodle Kugel and Irish Soda Bread. Along with her husband Jerry of Ansonia, she leaves her special "Cioci" Irene Kennedy of Ansonia, a cousin Karen Kennedy of Ansonia and nieces, nephews, and cousins too numerous to mention. A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, October 24 at Polish Falcons Nest 36, 108 Danielczuk Dr. 12-4 p.m., masks required. Cremation Society of Connecticut has care of the arrangements. Please visit www.cremationct.com
