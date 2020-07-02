Granata, Immaculata
Immaculata (Mackey) Orifice Granata, 72, of North Branford passed away peacefully on June 20, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family and friends. She was the beloved wife of 49 years to Anthony Granata. Mackey was born in New Haven on January 26, 1948 the daughter of the late John Orifice and Maria Savenelli Orifice. She was the devoted mother of Donnamaria Granata, Anthony Granata of North Branford, Michael Granata (Erica) of East Haven, and grandmother of Victoria (Tori) Granata.
Mackey was a devoted mother, grandmother and aunt. The greatest joy of her life was her family and family gatherings, especially the holidays. She enjoyed baking, cooking, crafts, crabbing, trips to the casino and everything Elvis.
Besides her husband, children and granddaughter, Mackey leaves behind to cherish her memories her brother Lenny Orifice (Kaye), sisters Maria Warner (Allen), Patricia Santos (Richard Schreck), Jacqueline Roy, Barbara Franco (Mike) and several nieces and nephews. Mackey also leaves behind her best friend and confidante Libby Wasilewski. She was predeceased by a brother John Orifice, Jr. and sister Rosemary Brezicki. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anthony and Mackey Collection Gofundme page at: https://paypal.me/pools/c/8qeK9bTasW
.