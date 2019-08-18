|
Messore, Immaculata
Immaculata DeSisto Messore, 102, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Alberto Messore. Immaculata was born in Alife, Province of Caserta Italy on November 13, 1916 and was the daughter of the late Luigi and Teresa Mirandi DeSisto. She had worked for the former Strause-Adler's of New Haven. Mother of Cecelia Maffeo, Guido (Luisa) Messore, Antoinetta Tammaro, Norma (Anthony) Mello, Raffael Messore and Esmaralda (Pasquale) DeAngelo. Also survived by 21 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her daughter-in-law Beatrice Messore, son-in-law Bill Maffeo, five brothers and six sisters.
The visiting hours will be Tuesday morning from 8:30 to 10:30 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 10:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Hamden at 11:00. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the CT Hospice, Inc., 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 19, 2019