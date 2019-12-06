New Haven Register Obituaries
Gant, Ina (Romanoff) age 94, formerly of Boca Raton, FL and New Haven, CT passed away on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Boston, MA. Beloved wife of the late Elliot B. Gant, a founder of Gant Shirtmakers. Cherished mother of Carol Gant Leventhal, Bernard Gant and his wife Hallie Krechevsky, and the late Steven N. Gant. Adoring grandmother of Alexander & Lianne Leventhal, Jeremy & Caroline Leventhal and Evan Leventhal. Loving great grandmother to Elle, Theodore, Simon and Dean. Private services have been held.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 8, 2019
