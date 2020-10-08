Ina Montelius

Montelius, InaIna passed away peacefully at the age of 81 at Hospice in Smilow Hospital on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born on January 22, 1939 in New Haven, CT. She was the daughter of the late William and Ida Christine (Ericson) Ashworth. She is survived by her loving husband, Richard E. Montelius, step-daughter Ellyn and husband Gary Lane, their two daughters, Ashley and Megan; step-son Michael and wife Liane Montelius, and their two children, Lukas and Ava. Also survived by brothers-in-law, Erik Buck, and Darby (Terry) Connors and many nieces, a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews and many other family members and friends. Predeceased by sisters Verna Ashworth Buck, Katherine Olson, first husband Sheldon Blosjo and son Mark Blosjo. Ina graduated from Branford High School in 1957. She attended Middlesex Memorial Hospital School of Nursing and received an RN license in 1960. She worked as a nurse for many years, was an office nurse/nurse manager for Dr. Feola in Branford and retired from Blue Cross Blue Shield of CT after 18 years of service. Ina enjoyed singing from an early age. She performed with several church choirs through the years and choruses from Deep River to Wilton; most notably the New Haven Chorale and Music On the Hill. Her most unforgettable performance was at Carnegie Hall, NYC with the Cappella Cantorum Chorus out of Deep River. She was a lifetime member of Tabor Lutheran Church in Branford serving on several committees and choir through the years. Also a choir member at Norfield Congregational Church, Weston, CT. Donations in her memory can be made to Tabor Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, Branford or Music on the Hill, Wilton, CT. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family with a memorial service in the spring.