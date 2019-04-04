Kelso, Inez Diamond

Inez Diamond Kelso, 79, of Bethany, Connecticut, died on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in New Haven, Connecticut. She was the wife of Robert E. Kelso and mother of Heidi Kelso and Betsy Kelso. Born on April 9, 1939, in New Haven to the late Naomi and Harry Diamond, Inez was a 1957 graduate of James Hillhouse High School, a 1961 graduate of New Haven State Teachers College (now Southern Connecticut State University), and she earned her Master's Degree in Education from Fairfield University.

During her undergraduate studies, she met her husband Robert, to whom she was married for 56 years. For more than 25 years, Inez taught fifth grade at Bethany Community School, where she was an active member of the Board of Education.

In 1996, Inez was honored for excellence in teaching as the Bethany Community School's candidate for statewide Teacher of the Year.

Inez and her family were members of Congregation B'nai Jacob in Woodbridge, Connecticut, for many years, where her daughters both received Bat Mitzvah.

Inez is survived by husband Robert, daughters Heidi (New York, NY) and Betsy (Stamford, CT), brother Chuck Diamond (Chestnut Hill, MA), sister-in-law Sharon Diamond (Chestnut Hill, MA), Heidi's fiancé Grantham Cowell (New York, NY), and beloved dog Max. She was preceded in death by her late brother Robert Diamond, whose fiancé Carmen Corvino (Milford, CT) joins the family in mourning.

Funeral Services for Inez will be held at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George Street, New Haven, CT, on FRIDAY morning April 5, at 10:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park, 200 Wintergreen Ave., New Haven. Shiva will be Private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ( ).