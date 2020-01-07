New Haven Register Obituaries
Inez McBride Obituary
McBride, Inez
Inez McBride, age 70 of New Haven, CT passed away peacefully at the hospital. Inez was born January 19, 1949 in Troy Alabama to the late Jettie and Claude McBride Sr. She leaves to mourn her siblings Gwendolyn Bivens, Claude McBride Jr., and James L. Brown Sr. The family sends a special thank you to the staff at the Grimes Center for the care of their sister. A memorial service will be held on Thurs, Jan 9 at 2:00 p.m. at 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT. Funeral services in care of Keyes-Hallman Funeral Home Inc., 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 8, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -