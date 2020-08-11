Sanchez, InocenciaInocencia Mariana Sanchez, a longtime Port Chester, NY resident, currently of Shelton, passed away August 1. She was born on July 29, 1930 in Cuba and was the wife of the late Gonzalo Sanchez. She leaves to cherish her memory her daughters Ana Maria Sanchez (Jim) of Greenwich; Maria Long (Dave) of Ansonia; Mariana Dominguez (Juan) of Stamford; and grandsons, George Peabody, Jr. of Greenwich and John Peabody of Shelton. Services will be private. The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St., Ansonia, has been privileged with the arrangements.