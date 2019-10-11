|
|
Ordazzo Gervasi, Iona
Iona Ordazzo Gervasi, age 75, formerly of Guilford passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, with her family by her side. She was the widow of Carmen E. Gervasi. Loving mother of Renee Rowlands and Lauri Gervasi, proud grandmother of Dominic Amenta, sister of Betty O. Musler, Edith T. Ordazzo, and Thelma Liedke, sister-in-law Diane Ordazzo, and several beloved nieces and nephews. Iona was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Ordazzo and Carl Ordazzo, and son-in-law, Robert Rowlands. Iona retired from SARAH Seneca, and spent most of her life working with clients as a direct care specialist. She was born and raised in West Haven, a daughter of the late Carl and Iva Landry Ordazzo. Iona loved her family, and will be greatly missed.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 18, 2019, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will begin at 6:00 p.m. Donations in Iona's name may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave online condolences for the family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 13, 2019