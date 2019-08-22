New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Spinelli - Ricciuti Funeral Home - Ansonia
62 Beaver Street
Ansonia, CT 06401
(203) 735-1585
Ira Iannotti
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Rosary Church
Ansonia, CT
Entombment
Following Services
St. Peter’s Garden Mausoleum
Derby, CT
Ira Annunziata (Saudella) Iannotti


1925 - 2019
Ira Annunziata (Saudella) Iannotti Obituary
Iannotti, Ira Annunziata (Saudella)
Ira Annunziata (Saudella) Iannotti, age 93, entered into eternal rest on August 17, 2019, at Advent Health in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, surrounded by her family and close friends. She was the beloved wife of the late Gabriele Iannotti. Mrs. Iannotti was born in Puglianello, Province of Benevento, Italy on December 4, 1925, daughter of the late Elvio and Adelina DiCrosta Saudella. Ira loved to travel and enjoyed knitting and reading. She leaves to cherish her memory, a loving son, Pasquale Iannotti (Nora) of Los Teques, Venezuela, a loving daughter, Carmela Giordano (Liberato "Lee") of Ansonia, cherished grandchildren, Nicola Giordano (Julie) of Bethany, David Lee Giordano (Larissa) of Southington, Tania Maria Giordano-Diana (Vincent) of Cheshire, Iraima Iannotti (Alberto Cabrera), Gabriel Iannotti (Elizabeth) and Adelina Iannotti all of Venezuela, great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Calissa, Ethan, Devin, Cera, Isabella of CT and Jesus, Jose', Maria, Gabriela, Camila and Pasquale of Venezuela. Visiting will take place on Sunday August 25, 2019, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Monday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church in Ansonia. Entombment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter's Garden Mausoleum in Derby. For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 23, 2019
