Iraida "Ida" Ortega
Ortega, Iraida "Ida"
Iraida B. Ortega, also known as Ida, was born in Adjuntas, Puerto Rico on October 3, 1939. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Gaspar "El Indio" Ortega. She passed peacefully with her family at her side on November 29, 2020 in Naples, Florida, where she had moved to recently to be with her daughter, although she had resided in the New Haven, CT area for the past 50 years. She was known as a strong and dedicated woman in the causes of the Puerto Rican and Latino community in New Haven. A leader as a Board of Director member for Hill Neighborhood Corp., in the 60's and 70's, a founding member for Junta for Progressive Action, Crossroads Inc., Casa Otoñal. She was an accomplished banker, over 30 years, starting at First Bank, moving up the ranks to become a Vice-President, her career continued with banks that followed, she was a voice and support to Latino business and individuals in the banking world. Ida was devoted to her family and friends, and her parties were an event you wanted to be invited to and celebrate with her.
She is survived by her children, Martha (David) Sugrue, Michael Benitez Ortega (Suzette Courtmanche), Rene Benitez, (Diane Benitez) and Gaspar (Janice) Benitez; stepson, Gaspar Benitez Jr.; 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest at Palm Royale Cemetery in Naples, FL, Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. A memorial service in New Haven will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ida's memory to Junta for Progressive Action www.juntainc.org/en/donate/ or to Casa Otoñal.
For online condolences, to share memories or light a candle, visit Ida's Tribute at www.muller-thompson.com

Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2020.
