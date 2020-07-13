Aleo, IreneEthel "Irene" Aleo, age 91, of West Haven passed away on July 11, 2020 at CT Hospice. She was the loving wife of the late John P. Aleo. Irene was born in New Haven, daughter of the late John and Mabel Bustangola Baccalis. She is survived by her niece Judith Amarante of Branford and her longtime friend Norma Shpak. Irene was predeceased by her siblings Mary Baccalis Amarante and George Baccalis, and her niece Patrick Amarante. Prior to her retirement, Irene worked at Malley's Department Store. She was a member of the St. John XXIII Ladies Guild, the West Haven/Allingtown Senior Center and volunteered for the Hospital of St. Raphael's. The family would like to thank CT Hospice for all their care and compassion during this difficult time.Family and friends may attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday in the Church of St. Louis, St. John the XXIII Parish at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. There will be no hours for visitation. West Haven Funeral Home at the Green in care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at