Juniewic, Irene B. Zabilowski

Irene B. Zabilowski Juniewic, 89, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford. She was the beloved wife of 57 years to Norman J. Juniewic, Sr. Irene was born in Hamden, Connecticut on October 22, 1929 and was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Nowakowski Zabilowski. She earned her bachelor's degree from the former Southern Connecticut State Teacher's College, her master's degree from the University of Connecticut, and was a first and second grade teacher for the Hamden School System for 37 years until her retirement. Irene enjoyed knitting, working on scrabble puzzles, was an avid bird watcher, loved flowers and her flower gardens, and enjoyed the company of her dogs and cats. Irene especially enjoyed traveling with her husband along the Eastern Seaboard and the West Coast, with Cape Cod, Florida and California holding special memories for her. Mother of Attorney Cheryl A. Juniewic, Norman J. Juniewic, Jr. and his wife Maura. Grandmother of Jordan, Logan, Korey and Riley. Sister-in-law of Joan Narkiewicz and her husband John. Aunt of John Embler, William Zabilowski and his wife Maryann Athanas, John Narkiewicz, Jr., Jodi Narkiewicz and her husband Randy Vanvoorhies. Predeceased by her brothers Richard and Jack Zabilowski, and her nieces Maryann and Patty Zabilowski. Irene's family would like to thank her aids; Doreen, Barbara and Clair for taking such good care of her and the staff of Connecticut Hospice for their compassion.

The visiting hours will be Sunday, March 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Monday morning, March 4th at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Saint Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Haven, Inc., 89 Mill Road, North Haven, CT 06473 or , PO Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 1, 2019