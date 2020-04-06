|
Brennan, Irene
Irene (Malchowski) Brennan, 94 of East Haven passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on April 5, 2020. She was born January 18, 1926 in New Britain to Stanislaw and Alexandra (Gawedska) Malchowski. Irene is survived by her two loving and devoted children, Edward Brennan (Kathleen) of East Haven, Patricia Brennan (Michael) of East Haven along with three grandson, Anthony Nesto (Jackie), Sean Nesto (Alicia) and Edward Brennan Jr. (Alison). She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Juliana and Anthony Nesto IV and Emma and Olivia Brennan along with numerous nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Edward Brennan (1990), infant daughter, Mary Brennan and siblings, Zigmond, Alexander, Edward, Josephine, Stella, and Helen. Irene lived in her home in East Haven for 55 years where she raised her family with her loving husband Ed and met many close friends and neighbors, whom she loved. A faithful communicant of Saint Clare's Church and member of the New Haven council of Catholic women. She worked at Bigelow tea, Norwalk; continental specialties, New Haven and Batrow manufacturing Irrigation systems in Branford for 14 years. She enjoyed music, singing, dancing, playing the ukulele, crocheting, daily walks, the beach, gardening, and yardwork. She was an avid Yankees fan and Matriarch of her family. A true "Proverbs 31" woman, devoting herself to her family and the cooking of special meals for them. God's strength, grace and love shined through her spirit. Irene influenced many lives and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. A private graveside service for the immediate family will be held at St. Agnes Cemetery in Branford with a Memorial Mass at a later date in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at the Church of St. Vincent de Paul, East Haven. Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. Contributions may be made to the in memory of Irene Brennan. Irene had a life well lived.
Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 7 to Apr. 12, 2020