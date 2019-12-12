|
Bruen , Irene
Irene L. Bruen of Berlin, CT and formerly of Clinton, CT passed away on December 9, 2019. She was born on September 10, 1922 in New York City, the daughter of Joseph V. Kennedy and Edna (Meckel) Kennedy. Irene was the widow of John V. Bruen, Sr. She was a communicant of St. Mary Church of the Visitation in Clinton and was an active member of the Altar Society. She is survived by her children: Sister Virginia Bruen O.P. of Berlin, CT; John V. Bruen, Jr. (Patricia) of Bozeman, MT, and Raymond Bruen (Deborah) Bluffton, SC; sister Ellen Kennedy of Clinton; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents she is predeceased by her siblings Joseph Kennedy, Marie Duggan and Virginia Flynn.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 20th from 4-7 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St., Clinton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, December 21st at 10:30 a.m. in St. Mary Church of the Visitation, 54 Grove St., Clinton. Burial in the Connecticut Veteran's Cemetery, Middletown will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to: SARAH (Seneca), 15 NE Industrial Road, Branford, CT 06405.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 15, 2019