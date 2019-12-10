|
Budzik, Irene
SEYMOUR, CT: Irene L. Budzik, age 84 of Seymour, entered into peaceful rest on December 8, 2019 at her home; she was the beloved wife of Richard Budzik, Sr. Mrs. Budzik was born February 14, 1935 in Ansonia, daughter of the late Paul and Grace (Knapp) Lux. She was a Communicant of ST. Nicholas Parish/ St. Augustine Church. Irene loved cooking and shopping. She will be fondly remembered for the care she always gave to her family, and her many pets throughout her life. In addition to her husband, Irene leaves her loving family including her sons, Richard Budzik, Jr. of Waterbury and Michael Budzik (Lori) of Derby; her daughter, Debbie Budzik (Andrew Schur) of Naugatuck, and several nieces and nephews. Her sisters, Doris Bean and Elizabeth Fox predeceased her. Calling Hours will be Thursday from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. in the Ralph E. Hull Funeral Home, 161 W. Church St., Seymour. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. also on Thursday at St. Augustine Church, 35 Washington Ave., Seymour. Interment will be in Mountain Meadows Cemetery. To share a memory online go to www.hullfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 11, 2019