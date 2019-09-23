New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Adzima Funeral Home - Stratford
50 Paradise Green Place
Stratford, CT 06614
203-375-2200
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Burshuliak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Burshuliak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Burshuliak Obituary
Burshuliak, Irene
Irene Burshuliak, age 86 of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Woodmont, the widow of Daniel Burshuliak, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Orange Park Regional Medical Center. Irene was born in Yugoslavia to the late Eugene and Olga Nivicky, and had lived in Milford for 39 years prior to moving to Jacksonville 8 years ago. She was a retired Clerk for the Second New Haven Bank. Irene was so loving of Woodmont. Survivors include her children, Eugene Burshuliak, Paul Burshuliak and his wife Diane and Nina Burshuliak, her grandson, Christopher Burshuliak, a cousin, Olga Babichev and a niece, Katherine Bicknese. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:30 am in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford with the Very Rev. Sergei Bouteneff, officiating. Interment will be in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Friends may visit with Irene's family on Thursday from 10:30 -11:30 am. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now