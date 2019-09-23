|
Burshuliak, Irene
Irene Burshuliak, age 86 of Jacksonville, Florida, formerly of Woodmont, the widow of Daniel Burshuliak, passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Orange Park Regional Medical Center. Irene was born in Yugoslavia to the late Eugene and Olga Nivicky, and had lived in Milford for 39 years prior to moving to Jacksonville 8 years ago. She was a retired Clerk for the Second New Haven Bank. Irene was so loving of Woodmont. Survivors include her children, Eugene Burshuliak, Paul Burshuliak and his wife Diane and Nina Burshuliak, her grandson, Christopher Burshuliak, a cousin, Olga Babichev and a niece, Katherine Bicknese. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 11:30 am in the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place, Stratford with the Very Rev. Sergei Bouteneff, officiating. Interment will be in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. Friends may visit with Irene's family on Thursday from 10:30 -11:30 am. For more information or to make an online condolence, please visit www.adzimafuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019