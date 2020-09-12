Onofrio, Irene Carol
Irene Carol Onofrio, age 78, of Shelton entered into rest on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Gardner Heights. She was the devoted wife of the late Carmen J. Onofrio. Irene was born in Derby on August 23, 1942 daughter of the late Michael and Irene Koshzow and was a resident of Shelton for most of her life. She was a Dietary Aide at Hewitt Memorial Hospital for over 30 years before her retirement. Irene loved dogs, lotto tickets and going for rides to pick up her Iced Coffee. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family. She was the beloved mother of Chris Gabriel and his fiancee Dawn Criscio and Gail Brown and her husband Stewart and sister of MIchael Koshzow and her twin sister Frances Lunn. Irene was the loving grandmother of Danielle and Marisa Gabriel, Jessica and Jennifer Brown and great-grandmother of Layla Brown. She was also survived by several nieces and nephews. A walk-through visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Riverview Funeral Home, 390 River Rd., Shelton. Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance as they walk through, pay their respects, and exit without lingering to ensure all guests can come through. Online condolences can be left for her family at www.riverviewfh.com
.