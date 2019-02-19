Home

Irene Cuticello Flynn

Irene Cuticello Flynn In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM IRENE CUTICELLO FLYNN Nov. 23, 1940-Feb. 19, 2018 In loving Memory We thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. We thought about you yesterday, and days before that too. We think of you in silence, we often speak your name, now all we have are wonderful memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is our keepsake, with which we'll never part. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our heart. Husband Ed, son Edward and Daughter Kathleen
Published in New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2019
