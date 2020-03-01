New Haven Register Obituaries
Clancy - Palumbo Funeral Home
43 Kirkham Ave.
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-2789
Irene (Tiedemann) Grant


1946 - 2020
Irene (Tiedemann) Grant Obituary
Grant, Irene (Tiedemann)
Irene (Tiedemann) Grant, 73 of New Haven, passed away peacefully on February 29, 2020 at Ct Hospice. She was born November 29, 1946 in New Haven to Harry and Charlotte (Clifford) Tiedemann. Irene is survived by her loving husband of over 50 years, Ronald Grant and children, Shelly Zak of Stratford, Ronald Grant Jr. (Jadeane) of North Branford and Jennifer Smith of New Haven. She is also survived by eight grandchildren, Katelyn Tortora, Ashtyn Tortora, Cassondra Zak, Erynn Zak, Patrick Grant, Nicholas Grant, Savanna Smith and Liam Smith and a brother, John Tiedemann Sr. of New Haven. Irene was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Harry Tiedemann Jr. and Anne Kronberg.
Irene graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1965. She worked as a waitress for over 25 years between the Redwood Inn in Shelton and The River Restaurant in Derby. While she worked and even in retirement, she dedicated herself to the care of her 8 grandchildren, volunteering at their school and church functions. She enjoyed sunning herself on the deck by the pool and hosting family parties.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. All are invited to meet and attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 5 in St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 385 Townsend Ave., New Haven CT 06512. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to in memory of Irene Grant.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
