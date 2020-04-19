|
|
Hall, Irene
Irene (Stagis) Hall, 95, of Cheshire, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, at Regency House in Wallingford, after a brief illness. She was born in New Britain, CT on March 5, 1925 to Joseph E. Stagis and Harriet (Cosgrove) Stagis. Having moved to Hamden in 1928, she graduated from Spring Glen Grammar School, Hamden High School and Larson Junior College. Irene worked as secretary to the executive director of the Connecticut Hospital Association until she married her high school sweetheart, Roger Hall, in 1950. She enjoyed watching football games and was an avid fan of the New York Jets. Irene and Roger spent winters in Puerto Rico for forty-five years, most recently in Rio Grande. She enjoyed golf there and at the Farms Country Club and felt privileged to be able accompany her husband on many business trips around the world.
Irene was predeceased by her husband in 2012. She leaves a sister, Virginia McCurdy, of Cheshire, nieces Beth (Paul) Chotkowski, of Farmington, Lea (Kevin) Luddy, of Cheshire, Kathy (Bob) Gersowitz of Slingerlands, NY, nephews Paul (Rosemary) Voegeli, Curtis (Lori) Voegeli, Matthew (Lisa) Hall, all of Cheshire, 14 grandnieces and nephews, and two great-grandnephews.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the compassionate care she received at Regency House, especially amidst the coronavirus situation, as well as from The HomeAides and Elim Park Re-habilitation.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Bridget of Sweden Roman Catholic Church at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Bridget, 175 Main St., Cheshire, CT 06410, or to the . The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.fordfh.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 20, 2020