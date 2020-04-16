New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Irene Kobylanski


1928 - 2020
Irene Kobylanski Obituary
Kobylanski, Irene
Irene Swirenko Kobylanski, 91, of Hamden, formerly of New Haven, passed away peacefully April 11, 2020 in Hamden Health Care Center. She was the wife of the late Roman Kobylanski. Born in Poland on September 2, 1928 a daughter of the late Jan and Victoria Vengrowska Swirenko. She was a machine operator for Advanced Products for many years before her retirement and devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Irene is the loving mother of Stanley (Pauline) Kobylanski, and the late Anthony and John Kobylanski. Mother-in-law of Edythe Kobylanski. Cherished grandmother of Melissa (James) Coyle, Michael (Kristen) Kobylanski and Kimberly (Bert) Longley. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren. Irene was predeceased by her great-grandson Anthony Joseph Longley, sister Wanda Mucha and brothers Stefan and John Swirenko..
A private funeral was held in All Saints Cemetery. A Memorial Mass and celebration of Irene's life will be held in St. Stanislaus Church at a later date. The Lupinski Funeral Home, Inc. is in care of her arrangements. Sign the guestbook online for Irene at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
