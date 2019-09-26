|
Stickney, Irene Louise
Irene Louise (Longo) Stickney, 97, of Clinton, passed on September 19, 2019. Irene was born in New Haven on June 14, 1922 to the late Antonio and Anna (Millano) Longo. She was predeceased by her husband Erwin & son Eugene Stickney. Also predeceased by her brothers Jack, Anthony, John, Silvester, and Albert Longo and sisters Jean Goulet and Kathleen Harris.
Irene grew up in New Haven, the second oldest of 10 surviving children, 13 total. She was a graduate of Hill House High School 1940 and went on to take secretarial classes. She married the love of her life, her high school sweetheart, Erwin and raised their two children in Hamden. During WWII while her husband was in the Navy she worked on Mares Island, CA for the Navy department. She later worked 28 years for Southern New England Telephone Company where she was an operator and later a supervisor. She moved to Clinton in the late 1970's and after Erwin died in 1984 she devoted her time to her grandchildren and community. Irene was a giver, always volunteering her time to the soup kitchen and a longtime member of St Mary's church. She was involved in numerous activities: 49ers club, dance class, exercise class, Telephone Pioneers, Clinton Leisure Club. She loved to tell a joke, music and dancing and was known to tell people, you need to keep moving! Her Italian cookies were famous among family and friends!
She leaves behind her daugher, Barbara Kleefeld (Clinton), daughter-in-law, Karen Stickney (Old Saybrook), grandchildren: Kellie Gosselin of Essex, David (Darlene) Stickney of Cheshire, Kurt (Tiffany) Kleefeld of Lyme, Kristin (Derek) Rand of Deep River, Colleen (Jason) Bloom of Westbrook, and her fourteen great-grandchildren: Sean, Ryan, Dylan, Rachel Gosselin, Michael and Jenna Stickney, Harrison and Jillian Kleefeld, Caliana and Lexington Rand, Carrie, Travis, Caden, and Taryn Bloom. She is also survived by her sisters, Monica Italia, Louise (Anthony) Mozzillo, Ann Marie Sayles, Suzanne Infantino, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be Sunday, September 29th at Swans Funeral Home, 80 E. Main St, Clinton from 2-6 p.m. Funeral Services will be Monday, September 30th at St. Mary's Church of Visitation, 11 a.m., 54 Grove Street, Clinton. Burial will be at a later date. Donations in Irene's name may be made to: Estuary Council of Seniors: 220 Main Street, Old Saybrook, CT 06475 or Shoreline Soup Kitchens & Pantries, P.O. Box 804 Essex, CT 06426.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 27, 2019