Duffner, Irene M.

Irene M. Duffner, age 95, of Bridgeport and formerly of Monroe, died on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was the loving mother of Maureen Rine, David Duffner, Carol Dempkowski and Bernadette Colley. She was born Irene Pavlo on December 9, 1923 in Bridgeport, CT and attended St. Cyril's School. She was the first person in her family to graduate from high school, attending Harding High School in Bridgeport. Following high school, she enjoyed traveling to California and Mexico. Irene married Paul Duffner and raised four children in Monroe, CT. She worked as a secretary at the Sprague Meter Co. while keeping a home for her children. She was very creative and loved sewing, reading and knitting. She was president of the Rosary Altar Society at St. Stephen's Church in Trumbull and sang in the choir. She later moved back to Bridgeport and was active at St. Andrew's Church, the Bridgeport Quota Club and the Bridgeport Hospital Auxiliary. Irene enjoyed traveling and fulfilled her lifelong dream of visiting her mother's home in Slovakia with her daughters. She is survived by children: Maureen and Craig Rine, David and Evelyn Duffner, Carol and Bob Dempkowski and Bernadette Colley. Grandchildren include Brent and Todd Rine, Jay and Val Duffner, Nat Dempkowski and George and Jesse LeVines. Great-grandchildren are Remy Duffner and Jayden, Evan and Theodore Rine.

Friends and family may call on Friday, May 31st from 11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m. in THE GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford. A Funeral Mass will be held following calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Andrew's Church, 395 Anton Street, Bridgeport. Interment will follow in Saint Michael's Cemetery, Stratford. To leave an online condolence, please visit,

