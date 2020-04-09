|
|
Martel, Irene (Sheridan)
Irene (Sheridan) Martel died unexpectedly on Monday April 6, 2020 of natural causes at Aaron Manor in Chester, Connecticut. Irene was born in Naugatuck, Connecticut on September 29, 1924 to the late Patrick and Mary (Pilarski) Sheridan. As a young woman, she worked in fashion in New York city where she met her husband. They married and raised their family in Fitchburg, Massachusetts. In 1973, she moved first to Ivoryton then to Old Saybrook, Connecticut. She loved the shoreline and considered it her true home.
Sherry, as her friends called her, was lively, stylish and upbeat. She enjoyed antiquing, gardening and doll house miniatures. Her carefully curated collection was her pride and joy. She made Christmas and holidays memorable with her attention to every detail. Long before the maker movement, she ran Studio Corner, which made and sold hand crafted decorative items to benefit a local hospital. A life-long creative person, at the time of her death, she was planning Easter for her family and friends, who meant everything to her.
She is survived by her daughter Priscilla and her partner Charles van Over; her son Christopher and daughter-in-law Lisa; her grandson Corey and his wife Shelley and her adored great grandson Connor; several cousins, nieces and nephews and a bouquet of friends. Her family thanks the staff at Aaron Manor for their attentive care. A celebration of her life is planned for September. Those wishing to make a memorial donation, may consider the Visiting Nurses of the Lower Valley, 61 Main St #5, Centerbrook, CT 06409. To share a memory of Sherry or send a condolence to her family please visit: www.rwwfh.com
Published in Shoreline Times on Apr. 17, 2020