New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
Calling hours
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Mosco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Mosco


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Irene Mosco Obituary
Mosco, Irene
Irene Mosco, 95, of East Haven, passed away peacefully the day before her birthday on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Branford Hills. She was born in New Haven on March 3, 1924 to the late Alphonse and Irene Jagrosse Gamester. Irene worked for Yale University in their purchasing department for 31 years until retiring in 2001. She had many passions, such as rooting for her New York Yankees and Lady Huskies but most of all she loved to dance, especially to country music. She is survived by a son, Richard Mosco of New Haven, a daughter Jacqueline Mosco of East Haven, three sisters, Rita Hubbell of Southbury, Colleen King of Groton and Patricia Moran of North Haven, 6 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters. She also leaves a dear friend, Kerry Murphy. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by twin sons, Joseph and William, four brothers, George Sweaney, William, Richard and Alphonse Jagrosse and two sisters, Dorothy Crisanti and Florence Lybrand. Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 prior to the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Park S, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232. Please visit Irene's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Irene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of East Haven Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -