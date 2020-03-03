|
Irene Mosco, 95, of East Haven, passed away peacefully the day before her birthday on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Branford Hills. She was born in New Haven on March 3, 1924 to the late Alphonse and Irene Jagrosse Gamester. Irene worked for Yale University in their purchasing department for 31 years until retiring in 2001. She had many passions, such as rooting for her New York Yankees and Lady Huskies but most of all she loved to dance, especially to country music. She is survived by a son, Richard Mosco of New Haven, a daughter Jacqueline Mosco of East Haven, three sisters, Rita Hubbell of Southbury, Colleen King of Groton and Patricia Moran of North Haven, 6 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-granddaughters. She also leaves a dear friend, Kerry Murphy. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by twin sons, Joseph and William, four brothers, George Sweaney, William, Richard and Alphonse Jagrosse and two sisters, Dorothy Crisanti and Florence Lybrand. Funeral will leave the East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., Thursday morning at 10:30 for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in the Parish of St. Pio of Pietrelcina at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11 a.m. Burial will be in All Saints Cemetery. Friends may call from 8:30 to 10:30 prior to the mass. Memorial contributions may be made to Operation Homefront, 1355 Central Park S, Ste. 100, San Antonio, TX 78232. Please visit Irene's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com and sign her guest book.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 4, 2020