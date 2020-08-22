Rispoli, Irene
Irene Phelps Rispoli, 97, of Orange passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on August 20, 2020, after a long illness. She was the loving wife for 65 years of the late Vincent Rispoli Sr. Irene was born on April 17, 1923 in New Haven, daughter of the late Everett and Irene Burns Phelps.
She is survived by her children Vincent Rispoli Jr. of Branford (Donna), Gary Rispoli of East Haven (Patricia), and Donna DelBasso of Orange. She was predeceased by her siblings Helen Horobin (Thomas) and Everett Phelps Jr. (Barbara). She adored her grandchildren Vincent (Brittany), Sarah, Matthew, Candace, Timothy (Rita), Casey, Taylor, and great-grandchildren Joshua, Gabriella, and angel Timothy Leon. Her proudest moments were spent watching baseball games, attending dance recitals and enjoying school performances of her children and grandchildren. She was surely their number one fan. Her family was her world.
In her younger years, she competed in many beauty pageants including Miss Connecticut. She also held the titles of Miss Roton Point, Miss Democracy, Miss WELI, and many others. Even as she aged she never left home without the latest fashions and accessories. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who was extremely proud of her Catholic faith and Irish heritage. In her final years, she found strength in her weekly visits from her dear friend Lana who would pray with her and administer the Holy Eucharist. This was a true reminder to trust God even when her body and mind failed her. The supportive care of her devoted daughter, Donna, and loving granddaughter, Sarah, along with weekend visits from her granddaughter, Casey made her last years as comfortable as possible. As the prayer matriarch of our family watches over us from heaven, we are truly blessed to carry on her legacy of deep abiding faith.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm St., West Haven, from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.. The procession will leave the funeral home for a mass of the Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange. Interment will be at the St. Lawrence Cemetery Mausoleum,West Haven, CT. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.keenanfuneralhome.com
