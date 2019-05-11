New Haven Register Obituaries
Munick, Irene S.
Irene S. Munick, 89, of Milford, passed away peacefully at home on May 9, 2019. She was born on April 4, 1930 in Bridgeport, CT to the late Joseph and Mary (Filipczak) Szczepkowska.
Irene graduated Warren Harding High School, class of 1948 and worked for many years as a bookkeeper at Biel Buick of Milford and Sikorsky in Stratford. One of Irene's greatest loves was singing – beginning at a young age and continuing as a member of the Milford Senior Center Gospel Choir. She brought a smile to the face of many with her beautiful singing voice. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion #196 and went on many trips to the casino. Irene greatly enjoyed throwing holiday parties at her house and treasured spending time with those who loved her.
Irene is survived by her children, June Munick and Chet H. Munick, Jr.; her grandchildren, Jill Cooke, Jeanette Ferris, Heather McGhie, April Sciaraffa, Nicole Brown and Melissa Komlos; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. In addition to her parents, Irene was predeceased by her husband, Chester H. Munick, Sr.; her beloved companion, Arthur Tirrell; her daughter, Linda Komlos and her sisters, Jean Radovic and Sophie Bezverchy.
A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 71 River St., Milford, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Burial will follow at Milford Cemetery, 35 Gulf St., Milford, CT. Family and friends may call on Monday, May 13, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 N. Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019
