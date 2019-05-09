Smith, Irene

Irene Olga Kurylo (Thamel/Smith), age 90, passed away in Hamden, Connecticut on May 2, 2019. She was a lifelong resident. She was preceded in death by her parents Alexander Kurylo and Melania Mokrycka, and her sister Ana Kurylo Hanks.

She married Vassel Peter Thamel (now deceased) on July 29, 1948 in New Bedford, Massachusetts. She briefly remarried in later years.

She received a Masters in Public Health from Yale University. She worked at many jobs but the pinnacle of her career and interests was working as an industrial hygienist for OSHA.

She is survived by her 2 children Anita Mary Piotrowski and Paul Alexander Thamel, and son-in-law Joseph John Piotrowski. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Alexandra, Christopher, Stephanie, and Erika Piotrowski of Virginia, also Adam and Zachary Thamel of Texas. Per her request her ashes will be scattered during a private ceremony in the ocean she loved. Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019