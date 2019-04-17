Witek, Irene T.

Irene Theresa Witek, age 85, beloved wife of Theodore J. Witek, Sr. of Derby, died peacefully on April 16, 2019 at Griffin Hospital, with her family by her side. Born in Ansonia on August 6, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Stephan and Helen Olsiecki Kozlowski. Mrs. Witek was a graduate of Ansonia High School and lifelong valley resident. As she raised her children, she was active in many of their organizations, sports teams, and even served their grammar school as a "room mom". She worked as receptionist and aide for Dr. Jack Galen, Derby Convalescent Home and Griffin Hospital, prior to her position as a retail sales associate for the former Schpero Jewelers, where she was employed for over 20 years. Mrs. Witek was a lifelong communicant of St. Michael Church where she was active in the Women's Club and the CWV Ladies Auxiliary. Together with her husband, she traveled extensively throughout Europe including Germany, Austria, Portugal, Paris and London. Mrs. Witek embraced her Polish heritage by preparing family recipes and hosting grand holiday meals. She will be long remembered for her boundless love for her family and her gentle, kindheartedness she extended to all. In addition to her husband "Teddy" of 68 years, she is survived by her devoted children, Deborah Ann (Thomas) Stange of Plantsville, Mark J. (Lorraine) Witek of Guilford, Theodore J. Witek, Jr. of Canada, Michael S. (Diane) Witek of Ansonia, and Jay S. (JoAnn) Witek of Southbury; cherished grandchildren, Anja, Elise and Alexandra Witek, Michael B. (Jennifer) and Kathryn Witek, Matthew J. and Dana Witek, and Patrick, James and Michael Nastri; as well as several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Donna Kozlowski of Seymour. She was predeceased by brothers, Stanley, Anthony and Charles Kozlowski; and sisters, Ann Zymieski, Mary Labowsky and Sr. Irene Kozlowski. The family wishes to express their sincere thanks and appreciation to the nurses and medical staff of Griffin Hospital-2A North, for the compassionate care extended to Irene in her time of need. Funeral services will take place on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 9:00 a.m. from the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Michael Church, 75 Derby Avenue, Derby at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Michael Cemetery, Derby. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Church or to the Storm Ambulance Corps, 151 Olivia St., Derby, CT 06418. Online condolences may be made at

