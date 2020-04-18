Home

Iris Orr

Iris Orr Obituary
Orr, Iris
Iris Orr, 88, of Guilford passed away on April 16. Wife to George for 63 years, she leaves her brother Fred, two sons Ross and Stuart, two grandchildren Kyle and Nerea, and a great grandson Jayden.
Iris was born in London, England and spent much of her childhood living through the Blitz and WWII in London.
Married in 1957, Iris and George lived in Belgium and France while George pursued a career as a professional cyclist before later moving to South Africa, Northern Canada, and finally the USA in 1977.
Iris stayed connected to the cycling world as her husband and two sons all raced in the 80's and 90's, then for many years dedicated time to the organization of races across New England. She was a great friend, an expert knitter, obsessive puzzle-solver and avid reader. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.
There will be a service for family and friends later this year.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
