|
|
Biancur, Irma
Irma Cappelloni Biancur, 97, of Orange, CT, loving wife of Benjamin G. Biancur passed away peacefully on April 15 at Quinnipiac Valley Health Center, Wallingford, CT. Irma was born on August 13 in San Lorenzo in Campo, Le Marche, Italy, daughter of Alfredo and Santina (Torcellini) Cappelloni. When Irma's family arrived they made their home on Portsea Street in New Haven where she met Ben, her future husband. They became friends in elementary school and attended Commercial High School together. Irma excelled in many things including stenography and athletics. Before working as a stenographer at the Amtrak Diesel Shop in New Haven she completed necessary coursework at Quinnipiac College. Irma was happiest in her kitchen while Ben tended their vegetable garden. We treasure our memories at her dinner table enjoying her specialties such as lasagne and potato salad and sour cream coffee cake. It's easy to imagine her at the kitchen sink lost in her preparations, humming her favorite Ella FitzGerald and Bobby Darin tunes.
Irma kept herself informed by reading the New Haven Register each evening while she and Ben sat side by side in their chairs. She rarely missed an episode of Jeopardy, her favorite t.v. show. She lived in the same house for the last fifty years of her life with Ben until his death in 2012.
Irma leaves behind three children: Robert (Geraldine) Biancur, Janet (Ralph) Veenema, and Lorraine (Anthony) Gioco. She also leaves six grandchildren: Douglas Biancur, Patrick Biancur, Kristin (Dan) Stryker, Ralph (Erin) Veenema, Derek Veenema and Anthony B. Gioco. She also leaves two great-grandsons. Irma also leaves one sister, Celeste (John) Stocking, and was predeceased by three sisters: Lina (Primo) Baldaserini, Amelia (Giuseppe) Silvestrini, Alda (Vasinto) Carboni as well as many nieces and nephews. I would only want her to know how much we all loved her and how our lives will change without her now.
Our most sincere gratitude to the nurses and staff at Quinnipiac Valley Health Center, Wallingford, CT, for their care, affection and guidance during this difficult time. Irma will be interred next to Ben at Saint Lawrence Cemetery, New Haven, CT, and a memorial to celebrate her life will be held when these unstable times allow. The Celentano Funeral Home, 424 Elm St. New Haven is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020