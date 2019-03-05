Esposito, Irma M.

Irma M. Esposito, 87, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday morning March 2, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with her loving family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late Michael Esposito. Mrs. Esposito was born in Derby on Oct. 22, 1931, daughter of the late Federico and Cristina Cecchini Costantini. A lifelong resident of Derby and Ansonia, she was employed in the office at Boy Scouts of America in Derby and later as an office manager at Town Line Self Storage in Derby for twenty years, until her retirement. Irma enjoyed water painting, knitting and crocheting. She leaves to cherish her memory, sons, Mark Esposito (Lori) of Middlefield and Frederick Esposito (Susan) of Ansonia, a daughter, Carla Uleano (Fred) of Ansonia, grandchildren, Cara Kilroy, Cristina Esposito, Emily Barbagallo, Carlyn Esposito, Michael Esposito and Mia Esposito, great-grandson, Calvin Kilroy and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Mario and Michael "Gino" Costantini and Lino Constantino and sisters, Celeste Rapuano and Angelina Wojtowicz. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday March 7, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of the SPINELLI-RICCIUTI/BEDNAR-OSIECKI FUNERAL HOME, 62 Beaver Street in Ansonia. On Friday, her funeral will begin at 9:15 a.m. from the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Derby. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at . For more info, please visit www.spinelliricciutifh.com. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 5, 2019