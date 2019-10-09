New Haven Register Obituaries
Roberts Funeral Home
62 Bowdoin Street
Winthrop, ME 04364
(207) 377-8696
McClymont, Irmgard E.
Irmgard E. McClymont, 94, formerly of Guilford, CT, died peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Giessen, Germany on October 20, 1924. She was a teacher and educator for many years in both Germany and in the United States.
Irmgard was predeceased by her husband John McClymont on August 6, 2013.
She is survived by her son Thomas J. McClymont and his wife Gail; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
There will be no services at this time.
Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2019
