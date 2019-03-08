|
Osborn, Irrita
Irrita Osborn, 75, of New Haven, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019. She was born in New Haven to the late Simon Teague and Addie Thompson Teague Williams on January 12, 1944. She retired as a Senior Center Director with the City of New Haven. Irrita leaves to cherish her memory, son, Martin Osborn; sisters, Claudine Teague and Margo Teague Jarreau; grandson, Trevor Osborn; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Macedonia COGIC, 151 Newhall St., New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Saturday at the church from 8:00 – 9:00 a.m. Interment will be at Evergreen Cemetery, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Osborn family, please visit www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2019