Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Irwin B. Lehrer Obituary
Lehrer, Irwin B.
Irwin B. Lehrer, age 94, passed away peacefully at his home. He was the loving husband of Ruth Rohinsky Lehrer, dear father of Arnold (Naomi) Lehrer, Shelly (Stephen) Magid. Loving grandfather of Alan (Fiancé' Meital Ganot), David (Emily) Magid, Elana Lehrer and Jason (Fiancé' Jessica Brien) Magid, two great-grandchildren, Sam and Abby. His light shined the brightest as a Zadie.
Irwin was predeceased by his parents Avraham and Rivka, his brother Lew and sister Rochel.
Born in Poland. A holocaust survivor, he left home at 16. He was on his own and became a true entrepreneur and worked his way from the upholstery business to landlording.
Funeral Services will be held at the Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven, on MONDAY afternoon, July 29, at 1:00 o'clock with interment services to follow at Farband L.Z.A. Cemetery, 60 Fitch St., New Haven. A Traditional Period of mourning will be observed at the family's home in New Haven. Contributions may gratefully be sent to Chabad of Orange/Woodbridge, Hebrew Congregation of Woodmont, Westville Synagogue or the Jewish Family Service. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 28, 2019
