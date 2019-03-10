New Haven Register Obituaries
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Bushman, Irwin
Irwin Bushman, 87, devoted husband of 54 years to the late Lois (Zelinsky) Bushman, died on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, July 26, 1931, Irwin was the son of the late David & Rose (Levinson) Bushman. Beloved Father of Steven Bushman of Jacksonville Beach, FL., Michael Bushman (Suzanne Corbett) of Siesta Key, FL., and Debra Bushman (Alfred Shastokas) of Waterbury. Dear Brother of the Late Norma Dinetz. Cherished Grandfather of Lindsay & Jessica Bushman. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on MONDAY morning, March 11 at 10:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at the Or Shalom Cemetery, Farwell St., West Haven. The family with receive friends and relatives starting at 9:00 o'clock.
Memorial Contributions may be sent to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY. 10163. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019
