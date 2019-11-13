|
|
Hilton , Isabel A.
Isabel Barbara Burgiel Hilton, 93, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 in Rocky Hill, Connecticut with her daughter holding her hand.
Isabel was born in Ware, Massachusetts on April 1, 1926. She received a B.S. degree from the University of New Hampshire and began work as a dietician for Maine General Hospital. In 1948, she married Elroy Hilton, whom she met in college. Isabel, known also as "Burge," and Roy lived in Maine for 17 years, enjoying times with lifelong friends Neal and Eppie Strange, Betty and Warren Thomes, and Russell Becker. In Maine, Isabel transitioned to teaching; she would teach until her retirement. Isabel and Roy welcomed daughter Lori in 1961 and later moved to Stamford, Connecticut.
After Roy unexpectedly passed away in 1969, Isabel and Lori continued spending summers on Sebago Lake. While teaching second grade, Isabel earned her Master's in Education from the University of Bridgeport. She taught in the Greenwich Public Schools for the remainder of her career and was loved and remembered by students even into retirement, receiving Christmas cards and enjoying the occasional meet-up with former students.
Isabel moved to Old Saybrook in 1987. She was active in the "Friends of the Acton Public Library," delivered Meals-on-Wheels, and served as President of Sound Steppers, the Clinton-based branch of the Connecticut Association of Square Dance Clubs. She square danced with her partner Dave of Rocky Hill, played bridge with friends, and taught her grandchildren card games. Isabel enjoyed traveling, especially to tropical beaches. In 2011, she ventured to Poland with her daughter and grandchildren to see her parents' birthplaces and discover long-lost relatives.
She is survived by her daughter Lori of Deep River, grandchildren Kerri and Connor, nephews Joseph and Philip Burgiel and their families, and dear friends from throughout her long life. She was predeceased by her parents, brother George, husband Elroy, and other beloved acquaintances.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local library or cat shelter. There will be a private interment; the family invites friends to celebrate memories of Izzi with them on Saturday, 11/16/19, at The Public House in Old Lyme from 1pm - 3pm.
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2019