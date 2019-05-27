Baltimore, Isabel (Markus)

Baltimore, Isabel of North Haven, CT, passed away on May 24, 2019. Born on August 17, 1927, to the late Susan (Levi) and Andrew Markus in Wehrum, PA. Isabel was adored by her late husband of 57 years, Marvin Baltimore. Cherished mother of Deborah (Marc) Heiberger of Randolph, New Jersey, Sondra (Warren) Cruver of North Haven, and Diane (Chris) Wuerth of Hamden, and the proud grandmother of Jennifer Cruver, Derek and Stephany Heiberger, Oriana, Alexandra, and Isabel Wuerth. Also survived by her loving sisters Sarah Glowa and Erma Brodeur, brother Joseph Markus, and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sister Margaret Baltimore and brothers Andrew and Frank Markus. She graduated from hairdressing school and worked as a stylist for Arthur's of Southport where she met the owner's brother, her future husband, Marvin. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and traveling the world, but most importantly, she loved spending time with her family. She was a true gem and will be missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Funeral Services will be held at Congregation Mishkan Israel, 785 Ridge Road, Hamden, CT THURSDAY Morning, May 30th at 10:30 o'clock. Friends may visit with the family from 9:30 until time of service. Burial will follow in Adath Israel Cemetery, 714 Pine Street, Middletown, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank, 2 Research Parkway, Wallingford, CT 06492 or donate.ctfoodbank.org. Arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on May 28, 2019