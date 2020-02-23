|
|
Stahlhut, Isabel
Isabel McGrory Stahlhut, 93, of Wallingford, previously of Milford, beloved wife of the late William F. Stahlhut, passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020. Isabel was born on August 7, 1926 in Bronx, New York to the late William and Isabel McGrory.
Isabel was extremely proud of her Irish heritage. She was a devoted parishioner of Christ the Redeemer Church, was a Eucharistic Minister and worked on the bulletin and altar flowers. Isabel enjoyed sports especially the MLB and NFL. For many years, Isabel worked as a receptionist for Dr. Walter Russo's dental office in Milford.
Isabel leaves behind her children, Roy (Elvia) Stahlhut and Laura Stahlhut Hambrick; grandchildren, Isaac (Jenna) and Karl (Tiffany) Stahlhut and Taylor and Joseph Raynor; and great-grandchildren, Lucca, Sophia (and another great-granddaughter on the way) Stahlhut and Alex and Kiley Stahlhut.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Christ the Redeemer Church, 325 Oronoque Rd., Milford, CT. Friends and family are invited to celebrate Isabel's journey after the Mass at Fratelli's, 248 New Haven Avenue, Milford, CT. A private burial will be held at Kings Highway Cemetery at a later date. She will Rest in Peace next to her husband. The family is being compassionately cared for by the Cody-White Funeral Home, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 26, 2020