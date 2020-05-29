Amendola, Isabelle
Isabelle Mary (Carbone) Amendola, 75, of North Haven died peacefully on Tuesday (May 19, 2020) at her home (not COVID-19 related). Isabelle was born on May 12, 1945 in Hartford, the daughter of the late Joseph and Angela (Piro) Carbone. She grew up in Hartford and attended St. Joseph's Cathedral before moving to Newington and graduating from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in New Britain. She attended Morse College and after graduating was employed by the Law Firm of Shepard, Murtha and Merritt in Hartford. She worked many years at the Sigma XI Scientific Research Honor Society and finally the Tri-State Teamsters Joint Fund. She is survived by her daughter Angela Amendola, son Paul Amendola, daughter-in-law Damian (Keany) Amendola and granddaughter Ilona Amendola. She was predeceased by her husband, Bartholomew Amendola, Jr. and sister Marguerite Madden. Isabelle was a woman with a deep capacity for love and generosity. She dedicated most of her life to giving the best parts of herself so that her family could flourish. She never stopped caring for her children even after they had grown. This was evident in the way she supported them spiritually, emotionally and physically. Her fondness for her granddaughter was immense and could be seen in the special bond they shared. Her nieces, great-nieces, nephews, great-nephews, cousins, extended family and friends all had a very special place in her heart. Whatever the circumstance, be it joyful or filled with adversity, Isabelle would always be there with her boundless compassion and selfless generosity. Her embrace was forever warm and her touch was like a gentle breeze that you never wanted to stop. Words cannot describe the loss felt; yet despite this, the way in which she lived leaves behind a reminder of how sublime life can be when all actions are guided by love. Due to the current pandemic a mass and funeral service will be postponed until restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, and for those that wish, donations can be made to The North Haven Food Bank (203-239-5321 x500) and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. For more information, contact The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 29, 2020.