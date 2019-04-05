Ennis, Isabelle & William

Isabelle Ennis departed for the afterlife on March 1 and was joined by her husband of 66 years, William E. Ennis on March 23. Bill, a WWII navy veteran, age 92, and Belle, age 90, moved to Madison following Bill's longtime career as a senior executive at Western Union in New York, where he helped computerize the company's manual accounting system in the 1960s. They built a house on Grove Avenue and spent many summer days enjoying family and friends at Seaview Beach. Belle was an office manager at the Yale School of Epidemiology and Public Health for more than a decade. Bill and Belle's devotion to each other grew even stronger in their later years and their love inspired all those around them. They leave behind daughters Elizabeth, Kate, Marie and Maura and grandchildren Mae and Liam Frawley. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Covenant House (www.covenanthouse.org). A celebration of life will be held this spring. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 5, 2019