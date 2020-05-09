Isabelle Teodosio
1931 - 2020
Share
Teodosio, Isabelle
Isabelle Teodosio, 89, of Guilford, formally of East Haven, passed away peacefully of complications resulting from a GI infection, unrelated to the current pandemic at the St. Raphael Campus of YNHH on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony King" Teodosio. She was born in New Haven on May 1, 1931 to the late John and Anna DeAndrea Popolizio. Isabelle co-owned King Photography Studio in New Haven with her husband, worked at A&A Cleaners on Hemingway Ave., and became a licensed Realtor where she and her husband owned and operated King Real Estate on Main St. She became a certified ceramics teacher and taught ceramics at Evelyn's Ceramic Studio in East Haven for many years. Finally, she worked for several years as a Unit Clerk in the 3N PICU Unit, as well as a scheduler in the OR department at the Hospital of St. Raphael, until finally retiring. She was a woman of great faith and a "Monarch Prayer Warrior" to many. She held regular prayer meetings and privately would pray for more than 200 people daily. She is survived by two sons, Joseph (Barbara) Teodosio of Lima, OH and Robert (Christine) Teodosio of Guilford, two daughters, Maria Parise of East Haven and Lenore Martorelli of Guilford, as well as 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by six brothers, Alfred, Anthony, Horace, Joseph, Stephen and John Popolizio and five sisters, Mary Formichella, Helen Popolizio, Ann Raiola, Lena Abbate and Rita Chambrelli. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. Her burial services will be private due to the current quarantine and public health concerns. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Isabelle's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com to sign her guest book and check for updates on the scheduling of her mass. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Guilford Meals on Wheels, 310 State St., Guilford, CT 06437 or Vox Church Community Outreach Programs, 61 Amity Rd., New Haven, CT 06515.



Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Burial
Funeral services provided by
East Haven Memorial Longobardi - Brennan Funeral Home
425 Main Street
East Haven, CT 06512
(203) 467-1708
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
I am so saddened to hear of the passing of your mom. Hold tightly to the beautiful memories of her . She will always be near .
With love and sympathy
Carolyn Carofano
Carolyn Carofano
Friend
May 9, 2020
To the Teodosio family: I am very sorry. I am truly going to miss Aunt Isabel. I remember going to see her and Uncle Tony in Puerto Rico. We had so much fun. I also remember going to her house for family gatherings. She was a special woman and I will never forget her.
Jason Krauss
Family
May 9, 2020
You were the sweetest woman Auntie you will be dearly missed by your family please say hello to my grandpa Fred for me I miss him so much . God bless your beautiful soul
Paul Popolizio
Family
May 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all our cousins we are Truly going to miss Auntie and never forget all the stories she had told us She was a beautiful woman inside and out and had a heart of gold Auntie Rest In Peace with uncle Tony and all your brothers and sister and your Mom and Dad Love Auntie Eleanor Carol John and Pauly and the Dietz Family
Carol Popolizio
Family
May 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences to all of our family Auntie was beautiful woman inside and out and always had a smile on her face We loved her very much and will never forget her Auntie Rest In Peace with uncle Tony and all your brothers and sisters Love Carol John Pauly Melissa Jay Auntie Eleanor and girls
May 9, 2020
Lenore, I am so sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. I will keep you and your family in prayer. God bless, Susan Rinato
Susan Rinato
Friend
May 9, 2020
Carol Popolizio
Family
May 9, 2020
Robert and Lenore,patty and I are so sorry for your loss
Anthony DeLucia
Friend
May 9, 2020
Robert and family I'm so sorry about your mom please tell everyone I'm sorry your mom was a good lady take care
Debbie Riveccio
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our sincere condolences
Tony & Lucille Sacco
Family
May 9, 2020
Lenore, I was so deeply saddened to hear about your beautiful Mother. She was the most sweet and kind woman. Her faith in Our Lord was so evident in all she did for so many. Please know that my thoughts + prayers are with you and your family.
Gayle Mazzacane
Friend
May 9, 2020
Our condolences for the loss of your mother Bell , we enjoy having her as are neighbor before she moved to her daughters we missed her then but she will be greatly be missed by all now she is was a wonderful lady
Donna &Steve Coomes
Friend
May 9, 2020
To Joe and family, so sorry to hear of your mom's passing. Bella was truly a nice lady.
Patty Conway
Friend
May 9, 2020
Isabelle was a such kind and wonderful woman. It was an honor to have had the opportunity to care for her over the years as her ophthalmologist. My deepest condolences to Maria and the rest of the Teodosio family.
Seth Meskin, MD
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of the passing of Bella. She was a good neighbor of mine in East haven, always willing to help with my children. Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the services with this shutdown due to the virus. I will always remember Bella and her family. Rest In Peace. Joanne Petrosino
Joanne Petrosino
Friend
May 9, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mom. She was a real lady and will be missed. She leaves many beautiful memories to her family and friends. She will be in my daily prayers.
Robert Cerrone
Friend
May 9, 2020
Another beautiful angel in heaven. My deepest condolences to her niece Joanne and her family. Joanne my thoughts and prayers are with you. So sorry for your loss. Regina ❤✝
May 9, 2020
Love and continued prayers of peace and comfort. ❤
David and Jacquie Gaetano
May 9, 2020
So very sorry for your loss sincerely Frank and Carol Teodosio
Family
May 9, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy in the loss of your Mom. May God bless you and your family during this difficult time. My prayers are with your family.
Cynthia Sjogren-Anderson
Friend
May 9, 2020
Lenore,
Your mom was always a bright light!! I am so sorry for your loss.
Love and hugs,
Jennifer
Jennifer Bates
Friend
May 9, 2020
Bill Ginnetti
May 9, 2020
Dear Lenore and family, Ray and I were so sorry to hear of Belles passing. She was a lovely person who will be missed
Sue and Ray Fitzsimons
Friend
May 9, 2020
My deepest and sincere sympathy to the entire Teodosio Family. I know there are no words that can ease your pain, but know my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. God has gained a new Angel in Heaven.

Most Sincerely, Anthony (Tony) Moscato
Anthony Moscato
Friend
May 9, 2020
Bob and family, my sincere sympathy to all of you at this difficult time! Know her memories will be with you daily!
Joe Nuzzo
Friend
May 9, 2020
I could have listened to Bella's stories and wisdom for nights on end. Though I only knew her for less than a year, she made me feel like I knew her for a lifetime. Her kindness, warmth, grace, and abounding faith in the Lord was evident the first time I met her! I will miss you Bella at our prayer group, but I look forward to seeing that twinkle in your eyes again in Heaven and spending eternity in your company. Well done, Bella, you finished your race and are now enjoying the presence of the Lord!
Mindy Ronn
Friend
May 9, 2020
Thank you for sharing your beautiful mother with all of us.
Bella will truly be missed. I loved our conversations and time together, our prayers and memories ♥♥♥ She was a wonderful disciple!
Laura Morann
May 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Randy and Karla Shock Lima, Ohio
May 9, 2020
We are so very sorry. Thinking and praying for you all during this difficult time. Love , Dan & Liana Grabowski.
Liana & Dan Grabowski
Friend
May 9, 2020
Dear Mama T,
Thank you for making me a part of your family for over 35 years. You were such a special part of my life. Hugs & Kisses to Maria, Joey, Robert & Lenore with all those you love and hold dear. May God gather and hold you together now and always. Love you much!
Bonnie Kim Campbell
Family
May 9, 2020
My sincere condolences to the entire family. I am so sorry for your loss. I never had the privilege of meeting Isabelle, but I heard so many great things from her wonderful daughter, my friend Lenore. May God bless everyone and may Isabelles memories be a blessing ✝
Edward Cirillo
Friend
May 8, 2020
You were a special lady and a wonderful Aunt. I will miss our hour long talks on the phone. Rest In Peace sweet Auntie Belle. Love you always and forever. Till we meet again.
Linda Boucher
Family
