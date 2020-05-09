I am so saddened to hear of the passing of your mom. Hold tightly to the beautiful memories of her . She will always be near .
With love and sympathy
Carolyn Carofano
Teodosio, Isabelle
Isabelle Teodosio, 89, of Guilford, formally of East Haven, passed away peacefully of complications resulting from a GI infection, unrelated to the current pandemic at the St. Raphael Campus of YNHH on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. She was the wife of the late Anthony J. "Tony King" Teodosio. She was born in New Haven on May 1, 1931 to the late John and Anna DeAndrea Popolizio. Isabelle co-owned King Photography Studio in New Haven with her husband, worked at A&A Cleaners on Hemingway Ave., and became a licensed Realtor where she and her husband owned and operated King Real Estate on Main St. She became a certified ceramics teacher and taught ceramics at Evelyn's Ceramic Studio in East Haven for many years. Finally, she worked for several years as a Unit Clerk in the 3N PICU Unit, as well as a scheduler in the OR department at the Hospital of St. Raphael, until finally retiring. She was a woman of great faith and a "Monarch Prayer Warrior" to many. She held regular prayer meetings and privately would pray for more than 200 people daily. She is survived by two sons, Joseph (Barbara) Teodosio of Lima, OH and Robert (Christine) Teodosio of Guilford, two daughters, Maria Parise of East Haven and Lenore Martorelli of Guilford, as well as 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by six brothers, Alfred, Anthony, Horace, Joseph, Stephen and John Popolizio and five sisters, Mary Formichella, Helen Popolizio, Ann Raiola, Lena Abbate and Rita Chambrelli. A Memorial Mass will be scheduled for a later date. Her burial services will be private due to the current quarantine and public health concerns. The East Haven Memorial Longobardi – Brennan Funeral Home, 425 Main St., East Haven, 203-467-1708 is in charge of arrangements. Please visit Isabelle's memorial page at easthavenmemorial.com to sign her guest book and check for updates on the scheduling of her mass. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the Guilford Meals on Wheels, 310 State St., Guilford, CT 06437 or Vox Church Community Outreach Programs, 61 Amity Rd., New Haven, CT 06515.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 9, 2020.