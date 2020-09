Or Copy this URL to Share

WINNICK, IVAN

Ivan Winnick of Delray Beach, FL, beloved husband of Felicia Winnick passed away on September 6, 2020. He was born April 27, 1940 in New Haven to the late Lewis and Marion Winnick. He is survived by his son Jamie Winnick, grandchildren Taylor Winnick, Andrew Winnick, Aaron Winnick, Nicole Schneider, great-grandchildren Waylon and Brinley Schneider and sister Reyna Harrison. He was predeceased by his son Maury Winnick.



