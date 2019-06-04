Roman, Ivette

Ivette (Machicote) Roman, 60, of Hamden, beloved wife of Rafael Roman, passed away unexpectedly, Friday, May 31, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Ivette was born in Puerto Rico, March 1, 1959, a daughter of the late Santos Machicote and Josefa Verdejo and had been a Hamden resident for many years. She was currently employed at First Student as a bus driver. Ivette was an active member of Door of Salvation Christian Church in New Haven.

In addition to her husband, Rafael, she is survived by her children Javier Roman and Mark Roman; her siblings late Nimsi Machicote, Flora Machicote Quiles, Ruth Machicote Cartagena and husband Miguel Cartagena, Rosa Machicote, Santos Machicote Jr., Lucy Machicote, Jose Machicote, late Santiago Machicote and Milagros Peña along with many nieces and nephews.

Ivette's family will receive relatives and friends at Door of Salvation Christian Church, 3 Arch Street, New Haven, Thursday, June 6, 2019, at 6 p.m. A service will begin at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at Door of Salvation Christian Church. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in New Haven.

www.washingtonmemorialfh.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 5, 2019