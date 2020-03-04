|
Lynch, MD, J. Kevin
Tuesday, March 3, 2020, J. Kevin Lynch, MD longtime resident of Guilford and most recently of Bedford, MA passed away. Husband of the late Phyllis Ezekiel Lynch.
Dr. Lynch was born in Newfoundland, Canada on Nov. 27, 1937, son of the late Dr. James Gordon Lynch and Sheila Murphy Lynch.
Loving father of Tracy Lyne and her husband J. Blair Lyne of Concord, MA and Kimberly Lynch of Lititz, PA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Clare Lyne, Sheilagh Lichtenfels, Jack Lyne, and Kevin Lichtenfels.
Brother of Ann Duff, Barry Lynch, and Vicki Lynch all of Newfoundland, Canada.
Kevin graduated University of Saint Francis Xavier undergraduate and University of Ottawa medical school. He began his medical career in 1964 in New Haven, where he continued his to practice medicine as an orthopedic surgeon for over 40 years.
While his passion was primarily his work, he also enjoyed travel and food, and loved seeking out new vacation destinations with friends.
Calling hours will be held at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St., Guilford at 9 a.m. and a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on the 19th day, Mar. at 10:30 a.m. in St. George Church, 33 Whitfield St, Guilford. A private burial will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to the , 45 Ash St., East Hartford, CT 06108. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 8, 2020