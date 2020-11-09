1/
J. Peter Benzie Jr.
Benzie, J.Peter
J. Peter Benzie Jr., an unwavering positive personality, passed away Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at age 72. Peter is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Pam, of New York, N.Y.; and his seven children, Carolyn Loverdi, Michael Benzie, Katy Moles, Matthew Benzie, Erin Benzie, Lauren Benzie and Emma Benzie. He is also survived by sister Judy Rinda and brother Jeff Benzie. He was Poppy to 11 loving grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, John Peter Benzie Sr. and Dorothy Raynor Benzie; sister Katherine Benzie Russell. Peter was born in Bridgeport, Conn. After graduating Conestoga High School in Paoli, Pa., Peter attended Providence College in 1970 and graduated with a business degree, prior to joining the U.S. Army, serving the country as a First Lieutenant in the 8th Infantry Division.Peter's lifelong relationship with Providence was incredibly rewarding; he was a valued member of that community, serving as Trustee from 2009 to 2018. Peter had a long and successful financial services career that started with roll-up-the-sleeves brokerage cold calls and ended with 15 meaningful years as an executive and global sales leader with Broadridge Global Solutions in New York City. What Peter enjoyed most was spending valuable, meaningful time with friends and family in Madison, sailing, boating, playing golf, working around the house, getting early morning Starbucks orders for all, and of course, making sure to take time to connect with and help everyone in his life. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Providence College and the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in Shoreline Times on Nov. 9, 2020.
