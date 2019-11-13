|
|
Jaynes, J. Peter
J. Peter Jaynes, age 73 of Milford, passed away November 12, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Peter was born in Jacksonville, FL, August 6, 1946, son of the late C. William Jaynes and Katie Newhouse Jaynes. Peter proudly served his country in the U.S. Marines and was a graduate of Georgia State where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Business. Peter worked in reinsuance marketing for many years until his retirement. He was a member of the First United Church of Christ Congregational, Milford where he was very active in the church and volunteered with Food 2 Kids. He was also a member of the Ansantawae Masonic Lodge of Milford, and the Harley Owners Group. He enjoyed playing golf, riding his motorcycle, and spending time with his six grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Sandra Shallah Jaynes of Milford, his daughters Jennipher Israelite (Jon) of Milford, and Christine Koval (Pete) of Trumbull, his grandchildren Jake, Zackary, and Andrew Israelite, and Peter Jr., Corey, and Siena Koval, his brother Stanley Jaynes (Jean) of Georgia, his brother-in-law William Shallah (Linda), sister-in-law Joyce Shallah, and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Gilbert and Philip Jaynes, and his brothers-in-law Frank Whittaker, and John Shallah. Calling hours will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10am at First United Church of Christ Congregational, Milford with Rev. Ashley Grant officiating. Full Military Honors will follow the Memorial Service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Food 2 Kids, 34 W. Main St., Milford, CT 06460. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Nov. 14, 2019