Greiner, J. Robert (Bob)
J. Robert (Bob) Greiner was born in Lincoln, NE in 1931. He grew up an artist and swimmer and graduated from the University of Nebraska with his BFA in Education. He was drafted into the Army at Ft. Bliss during the Korean War and subsequently got an MFA from Pratt Institute in New York City. Soon thereafter, he met his wife, Susan Barstow, at a church dance on the Upper West Side in the Spring of 1957. They married that November.
After successful stints at a small ad agency and corporate marketing at JC Penney, he moved with his wife, Susan Barstow Greiner, to Connecticut to join Sikorsky Aircraft's marketing organization where he worked as a graphic artist for the next 32 years until his retirement in 1993. During this time, he and Susan settled in Hamden, CT and had two boys, Ted and Tom.
Bob's art career outside of work flourished with dozens of one-man shows and his paintings have been sold to the Vincent Price Collection as well as numerous private collections around the country. He was a member of the Paint & Clay Club of New Haven, the Madison Art Society, the Guilford Art League, and past president of the Mount Carmel Art Association and the Connecticut Classic Arts. He spent his recreational time with family hiking Sleeping Giant, swimming and playing tennis at the High Lane Club, or swimming off the Branford shore.
While he was an active father and community member, Bob gained enduring respect from all who knew him from his tireless devotion to Susan as she increasingly struggled with early onset Alzheimer's starting in the late 80s. He increasingly spent time tending to her needs and finding companion and care programs to provide him brief respite. In the waning years of their time together, he was at her side every day, keeping her as comforted as he could. It is a similar comfort that his son Ted was able to be at his side during his passing to the next life.
Bob leaves behind his sons: Ted Greiner (Diane) of Wallingford, CT and Tom Greiner (Rachel Howell) of Clifton, VA. He also leaves two grandsons: Andrew Greiner (Carole McFaddan) of Marina, CA and Robert Greiner of Meriden, CT and one granddaughter, Sloane Greiner of VA and one great-grandson, Logan Greiner of CA.
Due to COVID restrictions, private services were held at Spring Glen Church with interment at the Spring Glen Church Memorial Garden. The B.C. Bailey Funeral Home of Wallingford was entrusted with the arrangements. To leave a message of remembrance, please visit www.BaileyCares.com
.