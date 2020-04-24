|
|
Coppola, Jack
Jack Coppola, 88, of Branford Hills Health Care Center, Branford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 23, 2020 after a short illness. He was the beloved husband of the late Phyllis Perrotti Coppola. Jack was born in New haven on December 27, 1931 and was the son of the late Christopher and Mary Biondi Coppola. Father of Patti Coppola and the late John and Christopher Coppola. Brother of Albert Coppola (Marilyn), Christopher Coppola (Teresa), Joseph Coppola (Barbara) and the late Maria Marullo and Lois Depino. Brother-in-law of Joseph Marullo and Andrew Depino. Jack was educated in local New Haven schools and served briefly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean conflict. He was employed by the State of Connecticut for 28 years, retiring in 1991 as Fiscal Administrative Officer. He and his wife lived for several years in Lehigh Acres, Florida before she passed away in 1994.
A private service was held at All Saints Mausoleum and were entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020